Man and woman taken to hospital after paramedics and police descend on West Bromwich street

By Lisa O'Brien

A man and women were taken to hospital after police and paramedics descended on a West Bromwich street.

Cambridge Street, West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street View

Three people were assessed by medics in Cambridge Street at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

People reported seeing emergency services including armed police in the road overnight.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police to Cambridge Street, West Bromwich at 11.24pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.

"Ambulance staff assessed three people.

"A man and a woman received treatment on scene for injuries not thought to be life threatening before being conveyed to hospital. The third patient was uninjured."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

