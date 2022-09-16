Man and woman taken to hospital after paramedics and police descend on West Bromwich street

Cambridge Street, West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street View

Three people were assessed by medics in Cambridge Street at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

People reported seeing emergency services including armed police in the road overnight.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police to Cambridge Street, West Bromwich at 11.24pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.

"Ambulance staff assessed three people.

"A man and a woman received treatment on scene for injuries not thought to be life threatening before being conveyed to hospital. The third patient was uninjured."