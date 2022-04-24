Notification Settings

Blind Dave back in West Bromwich after 800-mile 'Escape from Colditz' challenge

By Deborah Hardiman

Legendary charity fundraiser 'Blind Dave' Heeley has overcome the pain barrier to complete an 800-mile cycle ride from Coldtiz to West Bromwich.

Team Blind Dave. Photo: @blinddaveheeley

Veteran athlete Dave and his team arrived at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon following a gruelling seven-day challenge to raise £75,000 for the Albion Foundation with their 'Escape from Colditz' caper.

Dave said it had been "an incredible, amazing adventure".

“It was absolutely fantastic. The ride from Colditz could not have got any better. It was gruelling, it was painful, it was joyful, there was banter," he said.

"I’ve had a fantastic team of riders and motorcyclists who have got us through safely.”

Dave arrived at The Hawthorns to applause from wellwishers who lined the stadium’s drive to welcome him home.

Colditz Castle was an infamous prisoner of war camp during the Second World War World War and although considered a high security prison saw a number of successful escape attempts.

So far the seven-day sponsored ride has raised £29,936 with the help of 129 generous donors who have dug deep to back the initiative.

The Albion Foundation is a registered charity that works in partnership with West Bromwich Albion Football Club to use the sport to make a difference in the local community.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/teamblinddaveescapefromcolditz

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

