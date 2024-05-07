Takeaway to expand with more seating and shisha lounge

Wolverhampton Council has granted permission to Fellas Pizza, which is based on Rookery Street in Wednesfield, to begin the work following a consultation.

The application by Fellas Pizza was made in February as a proposed extension to the existing food establishment to provide seating area, and a covered shisha lounge.

Wolverhampton Council said that the application was permitted to proceed and detailed the reasons for doing so, including the proposed development not causing any significant increase in noise or impact on traffic along Rookery Street.

It said: "The application site is an established hot food take away located in proximity to residential dwellings.

Fellas Pizza has had plans to extend to new seating and a shisha bar approved. Photo: Google Street Map

"The proposed development to the existing food establishment is to provide seating area, and covered shisha lounge.