Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following early morning crash on M6
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following an early morning crash on the M6.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Central Motorway Police Group attended a crash involving three vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near junction seven, for Great Barr, in the early hours of this morning.
CMPG posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Drink driver under arrest, having collided with two other vehicles M6 southbound near j7.
"Fortunately it appears only minor injury, but he has won himself a convertible, courtesy of fire and rescue."