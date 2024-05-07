Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following early morning crash on M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Central Motorway Police Group attended a crash involving three vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near junction seven, for Great Barr, in the early hours of this morning.

CMPG posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Drink driver under arrest, having collided with two other vehicles M6 southbound near j7.

"Fortunately it appears only minor injury, but he has won himself a convertible, courtesy of fire and rescue."