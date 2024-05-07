Donations continue to flood in to help fund funeral of boy, 15, stabbed to death in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenager died after he was knifed in New Square at around 9.15pm on April 7.

In the days following his death, a GoFundMe page was set up by organisers Rhys B and Archie Leonard Quinn to help fund his funeral.

Isaac Brown.

After reaching its halfway mark on April 22, the fundraiser has continued to climb towards its £12,000 target.

As of Monday afternoon, it had reached £7,110, as donations continue to flood in.

A sea of tributes to Isaac Brown were left in New Square in the days that followed the fatal stabbing

A poignant message by the organisers of the online fundraiser reads: "I have come together with Isaac’s family as my best friend was tragically taken on April 7.

"This GoFundMe is to raise money for his tragic passing. This money will go towards the funeral #puttheknivesdown."

Forensic investigators at the scene the morning after the fatal stabbing in April

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 12 charged with Isaac's murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The youths, who are from Smethwick and cannot be named because of their age, were remanded to custody and ordered to appear at the same court for a further hearing in June.

A police cordon in place at New Square the morning after Isaac Brown was fatally knifed

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries, police previously confirmed.

To donate to the fundraiser in memory of Isaac Brown, visit gofundme.com/f/to-raise-money-for-the-tragic-passing-of-isaac-brown