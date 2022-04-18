Blind Dave escaped Colditz: Now for the 800 mile ride home

Blind Dave and the team outside Colditz

The West Bromwich charity fundraiser is now on his 800 mile journey to the Hawthorns.

After the Mayor of Colditz gave Dave and his 15 strong team an official farewell the intrepid cyclists began their incredible journey.

Stopping off for a drinks break 30 miles into the journey Dave said: "The weather is with us today, it is lovely. We had a great time in Colditz but now the hard work begins."

There are seven riders on six bikes, due to his blindness Dave is riding on a tandem, and they aim to get into the West Midlands on Sunday, April 24.

The team are following the River Rhine through Germany and then into Holland where they will cross the channel at Hoek to Harwich.

Dave said: "I know everyone is at home enjoying their Easter Eggs but spare a thought for all the good work the Albion Foundation does and donate a few quid to the cause."

Dave, aged 64, is hoping to raise £75,000 for the Albion Foundation which does good work with needy children.

Dave previously ran seven marathons in seven days across seven continents and even tackled the treacherous Marathon Des Sables in the Saraha Desert. An inspiration to blind and partially sighted people across the world Blind Dave even presented his own radio show giving those with sight loss DIY tips.

Well wishers have been leaving good look messages on Dave's social media.

Luke Caldwell said: "Go, Dave Go!"

American John Rhodes posted: "Good luck Team Blind Dave" and donated $50.

Andrew Bousfield, who donated £30, said: "Hope the weather is great and the miles disappear really fast. Enjoy it!"