Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Sandwell Valley nature reserve

Bird flu has been confirmed in Canada geese at Sandwell Valley. Stock photo

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has confirmed an outbreak at Forge Mill Lake at Sandwell Valley.

So far it is mainly affecting the Canada geese, but three swans have also died.

Anyone visiting the area is asked to not touch any sick or injured birds.

Dog walkers have also been urged to keep their dog on a short lead.

If any dead birds are found they should be reported to the visitor centre or staff on site.