Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Sandwell Valley nature reserve

By Nathan RoweWest BromwichPublished:

Bird flu cases have been confirmed at a nature reserve in West Bromwich.

Bird flu has been confirmed in Canada geese at Sandwell Valley. Stock photo
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has confirmed an outbreak at Forge Mill Lake at Sandwell Valley.

So far it is mainly affecting the Canada geese, but three swans have also died.

Anyone visiting the area is asked to not touch any sick or injured birds.

Dog walkers have also been urged to keep their dog on a short lead.

If any dead birds are found they should be reported to the visitor centre or staff on site.

It comes after bird flu was confirmed at West Park in Wolverhampton, Victoria Park in Tipton, Aldridge's Stubbers Green and Chasewater Country Park in Staffordshire.

