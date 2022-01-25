Tunnel Road, West Bromwich. Photo: Google

West Midlands Fire Service says 12 crews have been sent to Tunnel Road, and firefighters are battling the blaze "from within".

Around 60 firefighters, including a team with a hydraulic platform are at the scene, after receiving the call at around 6.30pm.

A spokeswoman said all crews were still there at 9.30pm, adding: "There have been no casualties or injuries reported".

The building is understood to be of metal construction and used as an office and storage facility.