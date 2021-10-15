Police release photos of 18 suspects after fight between fans at West Brom match

Photos of suspects have been released

There was trouble at the back of the Smethwick End of The Hawthorns during half time of the game against Millwall on Saturday, September 11.

Missiles were thrown and damage was caused to some of the metal fencing which separates supporters.

Police have said they are aware of footage which was released on social media, which included a man appearing to be unconscious on the floor.

The man who, is not from the West Midlands, has since been identified and will be spoken to.

During the ongoing review of all footage - including CCTV at the stadium - officers have now released images of the men they want to speak with.

Sergeant Lizzie Lewandowski, from West Midlands Police's football unit, said: "This was unacceptable and needless violence which caused members of the public to fear for their safety. Football should be a safe place for all.

"As part of our investigation we've identified a number of suspects and I'd urge the suspects or anyone who knows them to come forward and give us their names.

"We won't tolerate violence at football and anyone found guilty of crimes at fixtures could face a football banning order of up to 10 years as well as the sentences handed down by the courts."

Contact police quoting reference 20/1739388/21. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See all photos below.

Photos of suspects have been released

