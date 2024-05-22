Two people escape from car after Tipton crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the Black Country New Road in Tipton shortly before 10.10pm on Tuesday.

A fire engine from Tipton and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle from West Bromwich attended, the first arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This was a collision involving two cars on the road. Two people freed themselves from one vehicle and were unharmed.

"Firefighters made both vehicles safe before handing the incident over to the police, who arranged vehicle recovery. We left the scene at 11.03pm."