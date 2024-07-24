Appeal launched to find man after shop workers assaulted and items stolen from a Sandwell shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have released a photo of a man it wants to speak to as part of the appeal about the incident, which happened on Tipton High Street at around 7pm on July 9.

The force said no one was seriously injured in the incident and has asked for anyone with any information to get in contact by calling 101.

West Midlands Police have released this image of the man they want to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after shop workers were assaulted as items were stolen in Tipton.

"It happened at a store in High Street at around 7pm on July 9. No-one was seriously injured.

"You can contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20/653169/24."