Carlton Betts, 27, denies he was driving the car which killed Darren Whitehouse on St Mark's Road, Tipton, on February 27, 2021.

Mr Whitehouse, aged 43, was standing on the pavement chatting to a friend when an out of control stolen car veered across the road and fatally struck him. The car also injured a cyclist and was recovered two miles away.

The full time carer for his elderly mother was pronounced dead at the scene and a huge manhunt was mounted to track down the driver, the community raised thousands of pounds and a £20,000 reward was offered in 2022.