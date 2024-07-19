Tipton Twin who shot to fame on TV alongside her sister celebrates her 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lilian Cox is one half of the telly-famous Tipton Twins who found fame on their 95th birthday in 2019, alongside sister Doris.

The loveable pair charmed presenters when they appeared on BBC Breakfast, ITV's Good Morning Britain and This Morning, with funny jokes about wearing their drawers inside out and their fondness for Hollywood heart-throb Jason Statham.

Sadly, Doris passed away in January 2021 after contracting coronavirus, and Lilian has remained in Tipton ever since.

Left to right: Daughter Vivien Clark, Lilian and friend Pat

Lilian started the celebrations on July 18, having a big party at her assisted living home in Tipton, in preparation for turning 100 on Saturday, July 20, and said she would be until midnight the day before to bring the special day in.