Sandwell's first female Muslim mayor is given chain of office

The new Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Syeda Khatun, the ward representative for Tipton Green, has served the borough for 25 years. She was robed at a meeting at Sandwell Council House.

She will be accompanied to civic events by her daughter Syeda Hasna, the new mayoress.

Councillor Khatun said: “This is a great privilege and honour and my promise to all is that I will uphold this honour and make Sandwell proud.

“I am Sandwell's first female Muslim mayor which helps to reflect our diverse population in the borough and I feel very proud to be representing everyone in Sandwell.

"I want to wish every success to the leader, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, her cabinet and all councillors new and old across the chamber whatever their political allegiance.

Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Syeda Khatun with Councillor Steve Melia, Val Thacker with Deputy Mayoress Syeda Hasna

"I would also like to thank the outgoing mayoral team for all their hard work over the last year.”

Councillor Steve Melia ward representative for Great Barr with Yew Tree is the new Deputy Mayor of Sandwell. The Deputy Mayoress is Councillor Melia’s sister, Val Thacker.

They have replaced outgoing mayor Councillor Bill Gavan and deputy mayor Councillor Elaine Giles who served over the past year.

During her mayoral year Councillor Khatun, who was first elected in 1999, will be raising money for children's hospice charity Acorns Trust and the Yemeni Community Association’s cancer awareness project Let’s Talk Hope.