Brave Leighton Houldey, who turns nine in March, has endured 14 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 of radiotherapy since being diagnosed with sarcoma in early July last year – the youngster from Wednesbury has had to miss classes at Ocker Hill Academy in Tipton since and the family have had to make trips to Manchester for treatment.

Leighton when he was receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy

Although his mother Chelsi said her son is not particularly sporty, his grandfather was a professional boxer and members of the Wednesbury club will hold the event on Sunday afternoon at Tipton Sports Academy raising money for Leighton to get some respite.

Leighton Houldey who will be present on Sunday at a charity boxing tournament in Tipton

Chelsea said: "I didn't know this had been organised but I think with me being a hairdresser and the boxing connection in the family, word got around about Leighton's treatment and they have decided to donate the proceeds of the afternoon to him.

"He goes back in for tests on March 8 and we will know by the middle of the month whether the cancer has gone – all the signs are good but we won't know till then but we hope to use any money raised to go to Legoland for his birthday.

"He certainly deserves some respite and a good afternoon because the treatment has been gruelling and he has never complained through it all – he is looking forward to Sunday and we would like to thank the club for doing this for him."

Paul Stretton from the club said the boxing would feature bouts between members of the club and those of others but the purpose of the afternoon was to raise as much money as possible for Leighton and his family.

Leighton Houldey, aged eight, has a form of cancer and members of Wednesbury Boxing Club are holding an event for him on Sunday

The event will take place at Tipton Sports Academy, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton on Sunday from 12.30pm with admission for adults £15 and children under 12 £10.