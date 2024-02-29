Tiffany Dupree 'lost everything' in a fire on Tuesday morning at her maisonette on Ridgeway Road which destroyed the property.

She had to be rescued by Sandwell bin man Steve Whitehouse who was on his trade waste round with colleague Kevin Marriot when he spotted the flames. Tiffany's partner and the family dog were also rescued.

Kevin Marriott (left) and Steve Whitehouse (right) were on their bin round on Tuesday morning when the fire broke out. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service

Now an online fundraiser page started by her sister-in-law Keeleigh Seymour has already raised upwards of £240, with £100 coming in from cash donations.

Keeleigh said: "Tiffany has lost everything, including her home, and is sofa-surfing until she can be re-housed.

The inside of the property at Ridgeway Road after the blaze

"But as well as the property everything else was destroyed including her bank card and in the short term, whilst she is dealing with the fallout from this, she needs some help.

"She has been popping in to us for food and her mum only lives three doors away so there is a bit of a support network - but she does need some help to get back on her feet."

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze is believed to have started when an e-bike battery exploded while on charge at the bottom of the stairs, cutting off the occupants’ escape route.

Four fire engines crewed by a total of 19 firefighters responded, from Tipton, Dudley, Bilston and Wednesbury fire stations. The first arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

The fire is said to have affected the entire property and "destroyed" its contents. It was confirmed to be out by 9am.

The fundraiser for Tiffany can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/kt2kg7-tiffany.