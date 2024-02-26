Green light to demolish ageing Tipton shopping parade

Up to 65 new flats will be built in Tipton town centre as part of the £20 million regeneration project by Sandwell Council and the authority’s planners have approved a move to demolish a row of shops and flats in Union Street to make way for the new housing.

The existing block of 12 flats in Union Street, which dates back to the 1950s, will be demolished with the land and the adjacent Albion Street car park used to build a new three-to-four-storey block.

The opposite side of Union Street, which is home to a barber shop, hairdressers as well as an empty shop, would be flattened alongside a council-owned car park to make for a new three-to-four-storey block of flats.

Kiddies Playhouse Nursery in Union Street would stay in place.