New future possible for wonkiest pub after 'auction sale'

The Tilted Barrel in Tipton had previously gone up for auction in October, but had failed to sell after its reserve price was not met.

However, a member of the 'Save the Crooked House (Let's get it rebuilt)' Facebook page posted to say that he had seen a sign outside the pub which said it had been sold by auction.

The message from Stuart Waterfield Scharcarnie read: "The Tilted Barrel has now been sold now after it failed to previously sell.

"Drove past today, big sign up saying sold by auction.

"Let's hope it gets restored now. I wonder if it will re-open as a Pub?"

Following the blaze in June which saw The Crooked House reduced to rubble, The Tilted Barrel was then dubbed as Britain's wonkiest pub.

The Tilted Barrel stands proudly at a slant, after being hit by mining subsidence and consequently tilting not long after being built, leaving it with a "particularly obvious lean". The last subsidence to hit the pub was in 1896.

Built in the 1800s, the watering hole on High Street in Princes End is just five miles away from the site of The Crooked House.

The Tilted Barrel is a Grade II listed building, meaning it is designated as a "building of special interest" by Historic England. As a result, it is given extra protections so the pub can be "protected for future generations".