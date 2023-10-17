Man dies at side of Tipton road after suffering medical incident

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a medical emergency on Birmingham New Road, Tipton, where a man was found in a critical condition, but after advanced life support was given to him, he died at the scene.
The incident happened around 3.30pm on Monday near the Aldi supermarket on Priory Road.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.28pm to a medical emergency on Birmingham New Road, Tipton.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford attended the scene.
"Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."