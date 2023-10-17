Man dies at side of Tipton road after suffering medical incident

West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a medical emergency on Birmingham New Road, Tipton, where a man was found in a critical condition, but after advanced life support was given to him, he died at the scene.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Monday near the Aldi supermarket on Priory Road.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.28pm to a medical emergency on Birmingham New Road, Tipton.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford attended the scene.