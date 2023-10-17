Man dies at side of Tipton road after suffering medical incident

By Sunil MiddaTiptonPublished:

A man has died after suffering a medical incident as he walked along a pavement.

West Midlands Ambulance Service.
West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a medical emergency on Birmingham New Road, Tipton, where a man was found in a critical condition, but after advanced life support was given to him, he died at the scene.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Monday near the Aldi supermarket on Priory Road.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.28pm to a medical emergency on Birmingham New Road, Tipton.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News