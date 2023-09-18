Centenary pie is crust above the rest as Tipton pub celebrates very special milestone

Pete Towler, owner of Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, Tipton, celebrates the centenary.

Pie Factory

Known as Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory the business is celebrating 100 years of the Hurst Lane site with a fancy dress party on September 30.

Guests are being encouraged to book tables and turn up in themed outfits of decades from the 1920s onwards.

Social media followers were also invited to suggest ideas for a new pie to mark the milestone.

The winning recipe was put forward by Leanne Jones whose pastry titled "The He Con Ate Pie" features chicken, beef, gammon, lamb, onions, mushrooms with sage and onion stuffing plus homemade gravy. Her prize will be an invitation to try out her pie for free.

General manager Jena Morriss, who has been based there for 13 years, says: "It's a privilege to be running the day to day operations. It's a world famous building. We get visitors from all over the world.

"People love to come and take a look around the place because it's an iconic pub and we do amazing food."

Over the decades high profile visitors have included comedians Frank Skinner, Victoria Wood and former Tory minister Neil Hamilton and his wife Christine. While former Albion and Villa footballer Marc Albrighton recently paid a visit.

The pub which also played host to BBC 5 Live for a Brexit theme show has 12 regular pies including Desperate Dan Cow Pie which comes complete with horns a plus pies of the week offerings.