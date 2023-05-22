'It's evil' - Cat facing amputation after being shot by pellet gun in Tipton

Shadow is now awaiting surgery and a possible amputation

Leanne Bonhan, from Tipton, suspected something was wrong with her cat, called Shadow, when he came home limping on Wednesday.

She took him to the vets the following day suspecting he had been hit by a car, but was shocked when an x-ray revealed a pellet embedded in his femur.

X-ray imaging showing the pellet located between two broken bones

The two-year-old feline is now awaiting surgery and may have to have his leg amputated.

Vets discovered the cat's wound upon shaving his fur

Leanne, 39, said: "I heard him crying over the fence. He had been missing a day or two, he came back and I thought he'd obviously been his by a car or something, but in the morning when we saw him his leg was swinging.

"We took him to the vets and they felt it and did an x-ray which showed that the bone is completely in half and the pellet is still embedded. They are saying the way he had been shot was from above him.

"It was definitely done purposefully, you've got to have been above the cat to do it.

"They've got to pin it to get the bullet out because the bullet is in between the broken bones. I was disgusted, it's obviously upsetting, it's evil."