More than 60 cannabis plants seized in Tipton after street fight involving knives and bats

By Thomas Parkes

More than 60 cannabis plants found above a fast food shop in the Black Country have been seized and destroyed.

The cannabis find. Photo: West Midlands Police
Police had dispatched armed officers to Horseley Road on Monday at around 9pm after up to 20 people were seen fighting with knives and bats.

Police incident on Horseley road, Tipton

And a few moments later they received a report of a cannabis factory above a fast-food shop being broken into – with officers finding a grow in four separate rooms.

Nobody was in the property but the door was forced open, with police saying it would be cleared and the address boarded up whilst investigations continue.

Now officers have taken to social media to share images of the bust, with 64 plants being destroyed.

They posted: "Another cannabis grow discovered by officers above a fast-food shop in Tipton and now removed off the streets.

"The conditions of this grow were outrageous – 64 huge plants now destroyed."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

