Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after being hit by car in Tipton

The junction of Toll End Road and Horseley Road, Tipton. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the junction of Toll End Road and Horseley Road, just before 5.40pm on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived to find a man being cared for by an off duty nurse and bystanders.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near the junction of Toll End Road and Horseley Road, Tipton at 5.37pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a pedestrian, a man, being cared for by an off duty nurse and bystanders.