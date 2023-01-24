Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after being hit by car in Tipton

By Lisa O'BrienTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after being hit by a car in Tipton.

The junction of Toll End Road and Horseley Road, Tipton. Photo: Google
Emergency services were called to the scene, at the junction of Toll End Road and Horseley Road, just before 5.40pm on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived to find a man being cared for by an off duty nurse and bystanders.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near the junction of Toll End Road and Horseley Road, Tipton at 5.37pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a pedestrian, a man, being cared for by an off duty nurse and bystanders.

"The man was assessed on scene and treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further checks."

Meanwhile, armed officers were called to the same area just a few hours later after up to 20 people were seen fighting with knives and bats.

