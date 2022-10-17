Person pronounced dead after being hit by train at Tipton Railway Station

Tipton Railway Station

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of an accident at around 8pm on Saturday, October 15.

A number of ambulances attended the scene but nothing could be done to save the person, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

British Transport Police are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin, with the incident not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to Tipton railway station at 8pm on October 15 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 8.02pm to Tipton Railway Station.