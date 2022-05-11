Tyson Fury pie on the menu at Tipton pub - as champion boxer is invited to try it

A pie has been created in honour of Tyson Fury. Photo: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

The gloves might be off following the news of British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s retirement, but it’s not over for visitors to legendary Black Country institution Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory.

A pie fit for a two-time world heavyweight champion, the Tyson Fury pie features British brisket, slow cooked with onions in the pie factory’s signature gravy.

Topped off with a buttery puff pastry lid, it’s a pie that packs a real punch, especially when paired with their famous battered chips.

The Black Country is no stranger to hosting world famous boxers with 'The Greatest', Muhammad Ali, visiting Wolverhampton after his retirement in 1983. Mike Tyson who visited the region in 2009.

Mad O’Rourkes owner Peter Towler said: “We always like to put a Mad O’Rourkes twist on a classic and our Tyson Fury pie is no exception.

“We’ve taken champion British brisket, which is slow cooked with our famous, rich gravy until it melts in the mouth.

“Topped off with our flakey puff pastry, it’s the ultimate ‘dip your chips in’ pie that caters to even the biggest of appetites!”

And they’d love the boxer to try it for himself.

Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory have added a Tyson Fury pie to the menu

Peter added: “Well now that he’s no longer got the strict diets and the training camps to contend with, what better way to celebrate than with some classic Black Country fayre.

“We’d love him to come down and give it a go for himself!”

A Black Country institution, there has been a hostelry on the corner of Hurst Lane and Sedgley Road West in Tipton since the 1860’s.

The former Doughety Arms was renamed Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory in 1987 and they’ve been making their famous pies there ever since.

After the pandemic prevented diners from visiting Mad O’Rourkes in person, the company launched its Pies by Post service, bringing boxes of their Black Country classics to the masses.

Customers now have the option of selecting some of the Mad O’Rourkes most popular flavours to be enjoyed in the comfort of their own homes.