Woman released from hospital after fatal Tipton house fire

The scene following the fatal fire at Tame Road, in Tipton

Jason Hickinbottom, 51, was confirmed dead at the scene in Tame Road, Tipton, on August 3, along with a pet dog.

While the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was rescued from the fire and taken to hospital. She has since been discharged from hospital, police have confirmed.

Two police officers who were passing the house were joined by neighbours in trying to help those trapped inside but were forced back by the ferocity of the flames.

The first of six appliances was at the scene in four minutes, where crews were confronted by a “significant” blaze in the first-floor bedroom of the mid-terrace home.

A 18-year-old woman – who is believed to have been known to both Mr Hickinbottom and the woman who was rescued – was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. She has been released on bail.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The woman is out of hospital and enquiries are continuing."