'She needs to be buried': Pleas from godmother of girl, 10, whose mum is charged with her murder

Shay Kang was found fatally stabbed at a house n Robin Close, Rowley Regis after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday, March 4.

Her mother, 33-year-old Jaskirat Kaur, was charged with her murder.

Shay's godmother, Kayleigh Coclough, has now spoken about wanting to put Shay to rest, but has said she hasn't been able to as the coroners needed parental permission to release her body.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Coclough said she had tried to arrange a funeral for her goddaughter, but the coroners refused to release the 10-year-old's body without parental consent, with Shay's father thought to have never met his daughter.

Shay Kang died after being fatally stabbed. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

She said: "We're left in the dark because we're not next of kin.

"She's never going to grow up and get married and have her own children.

"I just don't want her to get a pauper's grave. She needs to be buried."

Tributes came from the local community and from her school friends

Ms Coclough said the situation was keeping her awake at night.

Ms Coclough said Shay and her mother had lived with her for five to six years after Ms Kaur had had to leave shared accommodation, with the two sharing parental duties.

She described Shay as "such a lovely child, so happy and bubbly", and said she was struggling to sleep and had lost three stone (19kg) since Shay's death.

The death of the 10-year-old caused a massive outpouring of grief across the community, with a GoFundMe page raising more than £8,700 towards her funeral and also towards charities and memorials in her name.

There were also dozens of tributes left at Robin Close, the street where Shay was found, including bears and balloons.

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child in a statement issued through West Midlands Police a day after she was found dead.

Dozens of tributes were left at the scene to the 10-year-old

The school said: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”

Her mother Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, was remanded into custody charged with murder and appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court by video-link to HMP Foston Hall on March 7.

The scene at the house on Robin Close where Shay Kang was found

She was remanded back into custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 30.