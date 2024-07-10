Express & Star
Firefighter in court accused of taking photos of dead man after crash and sending them to others

A man has appeared in court accused of taking photos of a dead man at the scene of a crash while working as a firefighter and sending those photos to others.

By Rob Smith
It is alleged that the man, working at the time as a firefighter for the West Midlands Fire Service, took images of a deceased male at the scene of a collision on March 13, 2023, and sent those images to other people.

Cameron Hancel, aged 33, is charged with misconduct in a public office, an offence under common law that is so serious it must be heard in the crown court.

