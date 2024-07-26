Funeral announced for Shay Kang after fatal stabbing in Rowley Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Schoolgirl Shay Kang was found with serious injuries in a property in Robin Close on March 4.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquest opening at Black Country Coroner’s Court later heard that she died from stab wounds to the chest.

Shay Kang

Months on from her tragic death, funeral arrangements have been made for the girl, who was earlier described by staff at Brickhouse Primary School where she attended as "bright" and "fun-loving".

Rowley Regis-based funeral directors F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd has announced her funeral will take place on September 5.