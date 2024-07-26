Black Country GP surgery closes immediately due to 'bankruptcy'

Patients at Hawes Lane GP Surgery, Rowley Regis, have been informed they will have to travel to Portway Family Practice in Oldbury for medical appointments.

Black Country Integrated Care Board announced the closure yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

An ICB notice to patients said: "Action we are taking to maintain patient care Black Country ICB has arranged for all clinical services to temporarily be moved to Portway Family Practice, Portway Lifestyle Centre, Newbury Lane, Oldbury.

"Dr Saini, Clinical Director for Citrus Primary Care Network will then arrange for the automatic transfer of all Hawes Lane Surgery patients to one of the following practices:Portway Family Practice, Haden Vale Medical Practice or The Practice, Old Hill.

"Medical records will be securely transferred, and there will be no actions required by patients. A letter will be sent to all patients to advise them of their new practice and how to access care in the coming week. Patients who need to see a GP or a nurse have been advised to contact Portway Family Practice on the following telephone number: 0121 612 3422."

West Bromwich MP Sarah Coombes revealed the sudden closure was down to financial problems.

She said: "I’ve just heard the worrying news that Hawes Lane GP surgery has been closed today due to bankruptcy. Patients will receive further information directly, but can still access a GP at Portway.

"I will be reaching out to the Black Country NHS to discuss this situation further."

Portway Family Practice informed patients of the situation on its website, it said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hawes Lane Surgery is now permanently closed. Clinical services will temporarily be moved to Portway Family Practice. We will be contacting patients to let them know of their future care arrangements.

"It’s important that patients continue to come forward for any care and support they require during this time. For assistance, please contact Portway Family Practice on 0121 612 3422.

"Alternatively, please contact the Time 2 Talk Team by telephone on: 0300 0120 281 and select Option 4 or by email at: bcicb.time2talk@nhs.net. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

Hawes Lane Surgery was rated as Requires Improvement by the CQC in 2017, the same year as Tina Bellingham died after being dumped at the practice after being stabbed in the heart and live by her partner.