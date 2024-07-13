Site of Costa branch currently being built up for sale ahead of completion later this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work to build the new Costa on Horner Way, Blackheath, opposite the Sainsbury's petrol station, after planning permission was given last December.

The proposed opening hours are 5am to 11pm every day, with the drive-thru would creating 15 jobs, according to the application.

It's also set to be contain 24 parking spaces, including two electric vehicle charging bays.

Work is set to be completed in November.

The site is now on the market for £1.882 million.

The site of the future Costa branch in Blackheath. Photo: Edwards Property Consultants

An impression of how the new Costa branch will look. Image: Edwards Property Consultants

Listing the site, agents at Edwards Property Consultants said: "The property is strategically located within Blackheath fronting Horner Way (A4099), a busy arterial road which forms part of the town centre ring road."

They also said the site is to be let to Costa Limited on a 15-year full repairing and insuring lease at £110,000 per annum.

The listing can be found at Rightmove.