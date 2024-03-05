Residents left shocked after girl found dead on street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The scene around Robin Close in Rowley Regis was a sombre one the day after the 10-year-old was found with injuries at a house on the road at midday on Monday.

The child was later confirmed as dead at the scene and a 33-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody for questioning, where she currently remains while investigations continue.

Having been a hive of activity the day before, with police and emergency service crews throughout Robin Close, the street was a much quieter place on Tuesday morning, with a police car and two officers at the scene behind a police cordon.

There was also a police blue tent next to one of the houses on the road, offering a grim reminder of what had happened the night before, while a number of tributes were being left on the street next to the cordon, including several unicorn toys.

Tributes were being left at the scene

A few people were seen walking up with children to lay tributes, while local people could be seen taking together about the scene and what may have happened the night before.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said she had first heard what was going on when she was alerted by a phone call.

Robin Close remained closed off nearly a day after the child was found

She said: "I took a phone call and was told about police all over Robin Close, so looked out and saw blue lights and people in white coats all around.

"It's really shocking as you don't expect to see something like this around here and especially not so close to home and for it to be a 10-year-old girl is just awful."

Another local resident said she had seen a woman being handcuffed at the scene and spoke of her own horror at what had happened.

The scene the day after was a sombre one

She said: "I went down to take a look and saw the woman being handcuffed, and she wasn't resisting, but just seemed to accept it.

"I've seen the little girl around before and it's just so sad to think that she's died and you wonder what she was going through at the end.

"I have a nine-year-old and they know right and wrong and know when they're in trouble, but it's hard to imagine what happened with her and whether she even knew what was going on."

Local people were coming by to leave tributes to the girl

Another resident among the group of locals said the events had been very upsetting for the whole community.

She said: "We've all been chatting here now about it and we're all in shock about what has happened because it's just really horrible.

"I actually sat and watched my son last night while he was in bed as I was just so upset about it and just wanted to make sure he was safe."

The incident happened on Robin Close on Monday around midday

A man living on Robin Close also contacted the Express and Star to say that he had seen the woman in question being taken away by police.

He said: "I live next to the house. I woke up, heard sirens and saw a woman being taken away by police."

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt from West Midlands Police said at the time of the girl's death: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we’ll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

“A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death.”

An update from West Midlands Police on Tuesday morning said: "The woman remains in custody today while our enquiries continue.

"We remain at the scene, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat."