Girl, 10, found dead at Rowley Regis home named locally as balloon release planned

Police launched a murder investigation and arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after the child was found dead in Rowley Regis on Monday afternoon.

She remains in police custody for questioning.

Emergency services discovered a child with injuries at the address on Robin Close, at around 12.10pm and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Flowers and cuddly toys have been placed at the edge of the police cordon in the street, and a card propped up against a lamppost reads: "Shay, you will be so missed by everyone. Rest easy princess."

Meanwhile, a balloon release is being planned today in memory of the girl.