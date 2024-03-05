Community come together to help fund funeral of 10-year-old girl found dead in Rowley Regis

The girl who was found dead at an address on Robin Close on Monday afternoon has been named locally as 'Shay' as floral tributes and cuddly toys have been left at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

The scene the day after was a sombre one

Now, a fundraiser has been launched to raise funds for the girl's funeral.

The GoFundMe page aims to raise £6,000 in memory of "beautiful little girl Shay".