Sandwell Council’s planning committee backed detailed plans to build the new housing at the former Edwin Richards Quarry in Rowley Regis.

Planning permission to build up to 281 homes on the land was first granted in February 2018 and then a detailed application, which set out the design of the new homes and the layout of the new estate, was backed by Sandwell Council’s planning committee last month.

The homes should be built in the next six to eight years, applicant and landowner FCC Environment said.

The detailed proposals included a mix of one-and-two-bed flats and two-to-four-bed homes – of which just 11 would be ‘affordable’ homes.

Labour councillor Liam Peece, who represents the West Bromwich Central ward, queried why just under four per cent of the overall number of homes planned for the site would be classed as ‘affordable.’