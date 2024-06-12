Flats opposite primary school could be turned into care home for elderly

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The planning application submitted to Sandwell Council asks for permission to convert the flats at 63 to 65 Rood End Road, Oldbury, opposite Rood End Primary School, into an 18-bed care home.

The proposals show 18 bedrooms including nine en-suite bedrooms for wheelchair users, bathrooms, lounge, dining room and offices. The plans also include a kitchen and utility rooms.

The nine existing parking spaces would remain and a further three would be added.

The application says the new care home would bring many employment opportunities but does not specify how many jobs would be created.

“The proposed care home will provide a range of employment opportunities, which will range from ancillary staff posts such as administration, maintenance, laundry, domestic and catering to care assistants,” the application said.

The flats were built in 2008 by the current applicant on the site of a former garage – filling the gap between the row of terraced houses on Rood End Road. Earlier plans for a three-storey apartment block were met with criticism from Sandwell Council and a compromise was eventually made to fill the gap in the road with a smaller building.

A statement included with the latest application said: “The proposed development is in response to an ageing population in the region and the applicant is seeking permission to provide a ‘high standard care’ living accommodation for able-bodied and frail adults.

“The applicants have first-hand experience in the healthcare industry and have worked in the field of nursing and care.

“The applicant, Mrs Kaur, is an experienced care nurse and her husband has over 20 years of building work experience in the construction industry, and he himself built the existing premises from new. In keeping with sustainability and ‘zero carbon’ targets, the applicant will only change the use of the existing building and no new build will be introduced as part of the scheme put forward.”