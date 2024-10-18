Oldbury crash: Motorists face major disruption following crash on busy road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a van and two cars near to the junction of the A4034 and A4123 in Oldbury at 7.08am.

The driver of the van, a male, is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel. The other two drivers were uninjured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients. One of whom, a man who was the van driver, was treated for a suspected medical episode before being transported to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. The remaining two patients were assessed and discharged at the scene."

The crash is said to have caused 'major disruption' on Birchley Island in Oldbury and surrounding roads following the incident which was first reported at around 7am, according to West Midlands Roads.

The A4123 Wolverhampton Road Southbound is partially blocked with congestion is affecting the M5 junction 2 exit slip road.

Motorists are told to expect heavy delays on all approaches.

Bus 4, 4M, 126 and Diamond 4H services have also been impacted.