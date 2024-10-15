Walsall woman died day after she suffered a fall on holiday - Coroner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Davena Lyons, aged 48, had flown out with her partner Kieran Stubbs on September 3.

But on September 14 she fell onto the hard floor of their hotel room when she was in there alone.

Black Country assistant coroner Andrew Buckley told the hearing at Oldbury Mr Stubbs had said when he noticed bruising to his partner's shoulder she said she felt a bit sore but there was nothing to worry about.

He said: "Later that day Miss Lyons said she was feeling sick and when they went to get on the plane home three days later she collapsed.

"She was taken to Anatolia Hospital in Antalya with a suspected bleed on the brain and died three days later on September 20.

"The hospital gave a cause of death as a traumatic subjural haemorrhage brought on by the fall."

He said Mr Stubbs had said she had not been drinking before the fall but that she did suffer slight mobility issues.

The coroner ruled the cause of death of Miss Lyons, of West Bromwich Road, Walsall, as accidental