Decision on new Oldbury care home due after opposition prompts visit from councillors

The planning application to convert the flats at 63 to 65 Rood End Road in Oldbury, opposite Rood End Primary School, into a 17-bed care home attracted 15 objections from neighbours over concerns about a lack of parking.

A decision was supposed to have been made by councillors in September but has been delayed to allow the planning committee to visit Rood End Road.

The objectors criticised the plan saying it did not provide enough parking spaces which would cause further congestion in the ‘already suffering’ Rood End Road which led to councillors voting to defer ruling on the plans.

Despite the level of opposition, Sandwell Council’s planning officers have recommended the application should be approved when councillors meet again next week.