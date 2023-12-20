Major rush hour delays on the M5 following crash

Two of three lanes on the northbound carriageway between junction 2 for Oldbury and junction 1 for West Bromwich were blocked following the collision, West Midlands Roads said.

The incident also caused congestion on local roads, Birchley Island and A4034 Churchbridge.

Emergency services were on the scene at around 4.10pm - with drivers urged to consider alternative routes.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We were called to reports of an RTC near junction 2 of the M5 Northbound, Oldbury at around 4.10pm and sent a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival, we found two cars had been involved in a collision and a man and a woman required assessment.

"They did not wish to have further treatment so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police were contacted for more information.