Images show mammoth scale of £2.2 million drugs factory in Wednesbury

The floor could not be seen in one of the grow rooms

Officers from West Midlands Police raided the unit on Old Park Road in Wednesbury and made a discovery of nearly 2,000 cannabis plants.

It took officers ten hours to clear out and dismantle the factory in an operation that involved police from Wednesbury and Tipton and the West Midlands Fire Service.

No one was present at the unit and no arrests were made.

Officers have now launched an investigation to find those responsible.

£2.2 million worth of cannabis was seized in the raid, making a substantial impact in the area. Credit: West Midlands Police

The clean-up effort involved removing the huge cannabis plants, along with growing equipment, extractor fans and making the site safe due to fire concerns.

A spokesman for Wednesbury Town Police said: "We have seized almost 2,000 cannabis plants from a Wednesbury industrial unit.

"At around 8.20am yesterday morning, we received a call reporting suspicious activity at the unit on Old Park Road. Once inside, officers found hundreds of cannabis plants along with extractor fans and growing equipment."

Ventilation and electrical equipment used to the cannabis farm. Credit: West Midlands Police

Officers quickly got to work clearing the cannabis factory, making the area fire safe and dismantling any growing equipment.

A spokesman for Wednesbury Town Police continued: "Wednesbury neighbourhood team has been working tirelessly over the past 24 hours, with West Midlands Tech Rescue, dismantling a cannabis factory of 2000 plants.

"Due to safety issues, fire brought in additional safety equipment to help as we tackle plants on a DIY 2nd floor."

Officers discovered the cannabis farm during a raid on an address on Old Park Road, Wednesbury. Credit: West Midlands Police

Pictures from the scene show a mammoth-sized pile of bagged cannabis plants cleared from the factory.

A mountain of cannabis plants, one pile can be seen almost towering an officer. Credit: West Midlands Police

The police spokesman added: "Ten hours of clearing later and our local cannabis factory has been made safe by fire, and cleared out.

"Approximate street value of all plants, £2.2 million. Thanks for the help Tipton Police and West Midlands Fire and Rescue."

2,000 plants were seized as part of the raid, equalling a street value total of £2.2 million. Credit: West Midlands Police