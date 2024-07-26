Police identify 'hotspot' for shoplifting in the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said Bearwood Road in Smethwick is one of the top spots for thefts from shops and has pledged to crackdown on the issue.

Alongside increasing patrols, the force is making use of a retail radio scheme which sees staff at shops on the road communicate to each other and share information about crime or suspicious activity.

Bearwood Road, Smethwick, has been identified as a shoplifting hotspot by police. Photo: Google

Sandwell Council's CCTV operators have also been handed the radios so they can zoom in on suspects on Bearwood Road and alert police of incidents.

The action comes as part of Operation Peppermint, which sees officers focus on targeting and arresting shoplifters.

Sgt Jason Walters from Smethwick Police said: “The retail radio scheme is extremely helpful to us as it provides a well-connected system between us and the businesses.

“We also cannot emphasise the importance of reporting shop thefts as we need your help to identify prolific offenders and keep your community safe.”

Police have pledged to tackle shoplifting across Sandwell

West Midlands Police said dozens of suspected shoplifters have been arrested in the last five weeks as part of Operation Peppermint.

Insp Richard Boulter for Sandwell North, who is leading the operation, said: "We understand how frustrating shoplifting is for both members of the public and shop workers.

“It affects livelihoods which is why we are targeting repeat offenders that are causing misery to our communities.”

People who see suspicious activity in their area can report it to the region's force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101.