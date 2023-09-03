Oldbury street could see new operating centre for 21 goods vehicles

If the licence is granted, a premises on West Bromwich Street in Oldbury will be used as an operating centre for 21 goods vehicles and 21 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of buildings or land near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, by September 21.