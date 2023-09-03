Oldbury street could see new operating centre for 21 goods vehicles

By Eleanor LawsonOldburyPublished: Comments

A street in Sandwell could soon see a wealth of lorries if a planning application is passed, as a property could become an operating centre for goods vehicles.

If the planning application is passed, West Bromwich Street in Oldbury will be the home to a new operating centre for goods vehicles. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
If the planning application is passed, West Bromwich Street in Oldbury will be the home to a new operating centre for goods vehicles. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

If the licence is granted, a premises on West Bromwich Street in Oldbury will be used as an operating centre for 21 goods vehicles and 21 trailers.

The licence application has been made by Popescu Ltd of 15 Ardav Road, West Bromwich.

Owners or occupiers of buildings or land near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, by September 21.

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News