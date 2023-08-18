Police officer among those injured following incident involving screwdriver at Sandwell pub

The incident took place at the Perry Hill Tavern in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the Perry Hill Tavern on Perry Hill Road in Oldbury after reports of a man being armed with the screwdriver and threatening others in the pub.

The incident happened around 10pm on Wednesday and saw two people sustain injuries, while other members of the pub helped to detain the man until officers arrived at the scene, with a 22-year-old man detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital for assessment.

It was while at the hospital that a police officer sustained facial injuries, with the man set to be questioned about this when deemed medically fit.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called about a man armed with a screwdriver and threatening others at a pub in Perry Hill Road, Oldbury, at 10pm yesterday (August 16).

"Two people sustained minor injuries and members of the public helped safely detain a man until officers arrived.

"A 22-year-old man was detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital for assessment.

"While at hospital a police officer sustained facial injuries, and the man will also be questioned about this when deemed medically fit."

The force also detailed how it responded to the incident following criticism from a Sandwell Councillor who was present in the pub.

Councillor Jay Anandou said on Twitter: "The police response time was poor yesterday. If some of us weren’t involved to handle the situation, someone would have even got killed."

West Midlands Police defended the response, saying the call had been assessed and officers had arrived as promptly as they could.

The spokesman said: "All calls for service are risk assessed, and in the face of competing demands, our officers arrived as promptly as possible.

"Our initial priority was to ensure no-one was seriously injured and the suspect received the prompt hospital care they needed.