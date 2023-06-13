Frustration among patients queueing to get GP appointments

Pensioners queue outside Oakham surgery from 7.30am to get an appointment

The Oakham Surgery on Regent Road in Tividale saw a queue of six women outside the surgery gates well before opening time on Tuesday to get an appointment booked.

The sight of people waiting outside the surgery before it opens at 8am has become a regular occurrence, with some people seen setting up deckchairs outside the surgery to make themselves comfortable as they waited.

The surgery has been criticised for long waits to get an appointment, with people taking to the NHS website to post their views and frustrations about the survey in the ratings and reviews section.

One person delivered a one-star rating and said: "If you call to get an appointment, you end up in extremely long queue, only to be finally told no appointments left.

"Advised to use the new online service which at one minute past eight says requests are full.

"Advised by urgent care centre that my blood pressure needs checking by doctor."

Another patient also delivered a one-star rating and said: "Been ringing for appointments for various things the past couple of years, and never able to get one.

"Ring up just before eight and repeat until phone lines are open, and you end up at the end of a long queue (70s, 80s, 90s).

"Never get an appointment, just get told you’ll need to call 111 and maybe they’ll be able to give you an appointment as the doctors have some saved for them.

"This GP surgery is so understaffed, I’m surprised they’re accepting new patients as they can’t see the ones they currently have."

Among those standing outside the surgery was 56-year-old Lynne Mortimer, who lived nearby, and said it was just easier for her to stand outside than sit on the phone.

She said: "I can't get an appointment through the Anima system that the doctors use as it's always full to capacity at eight in the morning, so I do have to come down and wait for them to open to be able to get a callback.

"It is very disappointing in this day and age that I'm having to do this as it's a good surgery once you get in and get through to the doctors, but it's just getting an appointment which is the problem.

"I think it's up to the people that created the system to sort it out as it needs looking at and really isn't fit for purpose."

Maureen Cole from Tividale was next in line and the 69-year-old said she was furious about the issues that were affecting people from being unable to get appointments.

She said: "My friend has been having problems with fluid in her legs at 73 and may have a heart problem, while her mother is 94, so this current system is ridiculous.

"You can't get online and you find yourself having to queue outside and I am lucky that I have good health and only need sleeping tablets for my husband, but others aren't so lucky.

"I have got a lot of frustration and anger as I don't know what is going to happen and I don't know what is happening to the world."

Another woman in the queue, who asked not to be identified, said the whole experience of calling in was just a pain in the neck.

She said: "Trying to see a doctor is just really difficult at the moment as you can't get through when you call and you find yourself 160th in the queue at 7.55am and then, when the phone lines go on, you can't get on the Anima system.

"It means that when you finally do get on, there are no appointments left, and I don't know how it has got so bad as it wasn't like this before Covid

"I really don't understand what the issue is and I don't understand everyone has to queue on the phone and system and why nothing has been done to improve the system."