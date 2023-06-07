Engineers working to repair water leak amid traffic chaos

The burst pipe has caused traffic problems on Park Lane in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place, causing high volumes of traffic during the evening rush hour, on Park Lane in Oldbury following reports of a large water leak at around 4.30pm.

Engineers from South Staffs Water have been working to fix the leak and have advised members of the public to avoid the area.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We're working as quickly as possible to fix a large leak on Park Lane.

"As the leak is in the road, we are currently working under temporary traffic lights, which is resulting in high volumes of traffic.