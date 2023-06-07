Engineers working to repair water leak amid traffic chaos

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place, causing high volumes of traffic during the evening rush hour, on Park Lane in Oldbury following reports of a large water leak at around 4.30pm.
Engineers from South Staffs Water have been working to fix the leak and have advised members of the public to avoid the area.
A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We're working as quickly as possible to fix a large leak on Park Lane.
"As the leak is in the road, we are currently working under temporary traffic lights, which is resulting in high volumes of traffic.
"Please avoid the area if possible."