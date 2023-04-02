Oldbury home with Scandinavian-inspired fire pit cooking cabin in the garden up for sale for £700k

The property is on the market for £700,000. Photo: Rightmove

The property in Harborne Road, Warley, Oldbury is semi-detached and has four bedrooms.

It also features two reception rooms, one of which has been extended into a snug area, a modern kitchen diner, downstairs toilet, off road parking, garage and a substantially sized landscaped rear garden.

At the bottom of the garden lies a practical garden shed which can be used for storage or a workshop.

There are also two wooden huts, one of which is described as "breathtaking".

It has a Scandinavian-inspired fire pit cooking cabin, providing shelter from the outdoor, and the hut is complete with colour changing lighting and seating round a central fire pit.

The listing on Rightmove says: "This extended family home is a real timeless classic; the embodiment of character property.

"Front porch leading into a welcoming entrance hallway with Karndean parquet flooring. Two reception rooms, front room with Karndean flooring, period style coving and picture rails, feature gas fireplace and bay window with shutter blinds.

"Second reception room features period coving, a gas effect log burner and has been extended into a 'snug' which provides a tranquil area for reading and offers views of the rear garden.

"A modern, country style kitchen diner with integrated dishwasher and fridge, space for dining table and chairs, tiled flooring, a range of wall and base units and French style patio doors opening out onto the garden.

"A lobby opening from the kitchen and also provides additional front/side access. Useful downstairs WC. Utility room with wash hand basin, space for tumble dryer and plumbing for washing machine."

It says the property also has an additional sun room providing access to the rear garden and a spacious double garage which offers excellent storage space and additional parking.

Speaking about the outside, the listing says: "A beautifully landscaped, large festival style rear garden which provides an ideal setting for entertaining friends and family or relaxing in the sunshine with your favourite music and a glass fizz; truly one of a kind for the area.

"Features several patio/seating areas, fully stocked borders and flower beds with colour from Spring through to autumn, an established lawn, a wildlife pond, large walk in chicken runs and bespoke areas for growing herbs, fruit and vegetables.

"At the bottom of the garden lies a practical garden shed which can be used for storage or a workshop. There are also two wooden huts, one of which is simply breathtaking; a Scandinavian inspired firepit cooking cabin, providing shelter from the outdoor.

"The hut is complete with colour changing lighting and seating round a central firepit."