Flooding causes more disruption on Black Country bus route

By Mark Morris

Following a weekend of torrential rain, another bus service has been disrupted due to flooding - this time in Oldbury.

A photo taken on Sunday of flash flooding.
National Express West Midlands reported the disruption on social media at around 7:15 this morning.

The road affected is Seven Stars Road.

Services 12 and 12A are being diverted via Churchbridge and Park Street in both directions.

National Express have apologised "for any inconvenience caused".

It comes after heavy rain caused flash flooding across the region yesterday.

A weather warning for thunderstorms only ended at 2am this morning in the Black Country.

Roads across the region were hit with unexpected flooding as drains struggled to cope with the deluge.

In Wolverhampton, part of city centre ring road heading past the former site of the city market was flooded, with the area between the entrance to the crossing lights underwater.

In Stourbridge, a vehicle had to be recovered after being submerged between the junction of Old Ham Lane and Wollescote Road.

Dibdale Road in Lower Gornal was also blocked due to flooding.

Spring Road in Ettinghsall, Wolverhampton was hit by bad flash floods as drivers ploughed through deep water.

Plenty of bus routes were affected and other roads were rendered impassable by the incredibly wet weather.

Today is likely to be a bright a breezy day, and although there will be a few scattered showers, hopefully they won't be enough to add to existing flooding.

Oldbury
Sandwell
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

