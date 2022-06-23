School stages its first big musical since the end of the pandemic

Talented students at Perryfields Academy took to the stage to put on Roald Dahl’s magical classic Matilda

They performed six shows over four days, not only to their parents but to 600 excited youngsters from local primary schools.

Based on the much-loved children’s story, Matilda tells the story of a precocious five-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis.

Students Tegan Jeanes and Jaya Thompson-Davis played Matilda.

Head of school Clare Harris said: “Perryfields is a school that is at the heart of the communities it serves, and each year we welcome new students from 50 primary schools across the Black Country.

“So, it was fantastic to be able to open our doors and invite hundreds of their pupils in to see our talented cast perform Matilda, as well as their family and friends.