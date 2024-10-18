Lichfield relives “bloody city” moment in historic 400th anniversary drama

Taking place in the Market Square at 2.30pm on Sunday, 27 October, the play is a historical reenactment based on an event in 1651 when George Fox, a founder of the Quaker movement, denounced the city. It is being staged this year in celebration of the 400th anniversary of Geoge Fox’s birth.

The event is free and people are encouraged to dress in 17th century costume to come along and watch.

Penned especially for the anniversary by a local writer Berry Dicker and directed by well known Lichfield director, David Titley, the drama centres on the actions of George Fox, a dissident and vocal religious activist, who famously visited Lichfield after being released from Derby prison.

The impact Fox’s visit had on Lichfield is commemorated by a plaque in Market Square and a painting currently hanging in The Hub at St Mary’s.

Fox had been locked up in Derby jail for expressing views that went against the religious teachings of the time. He believed that individuals could have a direct relationship with God and did not need to be part of the established church. There was also much opposition to ‘tithing’ – the expectation that parishioners would give a tenth of their income to the church.

On his travels after release from prison Fox spotted the spires of Lichfield cathedral from a distance and was seized by a compulsion to visit the city and preach. He made his way over open countryside, astonishing local shepherds by stopping to give them his shoes.

As a shoeless Fox entered the city he had a vision in which the streets were running with the blood of martyrs, and he cried out “Woe to the bloody city of Lichfield!”

Actor Barnaby Waters in action as George Fox in historic drama. Photo: Berry Dicker

But, instead of silencing and shunning him, the people of Lichfield reacted with concern and kindness over Fox’s mental and physical condition following his long incarceration. He later questioned why he had denounced Lichfield and wondered if the death of martyrs there had affected him.

The event is open to all, with dressing up strongly encouraged for people who want to get into the spirit of the occasion. George Fox is being played by actor Barnaby Waters, who is himself a Quaker, other parts are played bys local amateur actors. Adrian Holmes, Lichfield’s town crier plays the role of a town crier at the play’s opening. Barnaby said: “I did have some trepidation at marching into a strange town and bringing a divine warning to it's residents but after some practice with the cast I am quite looking forward to it.”

Writer Berry Dicker said: “I hope the event will be a fitting celebration of the development of Quakerism and what early Quakers endured, also that people will enjoy it as well as learning something.

“In many ways George Fox was ahead of his time. He expressed views that are accepted today – that religion is a personal thing, that peace and equality matter, and the movement from the beginning included women preachers.

“No one really knows why Fox had his vision and saw Lichfield running with blood – it may have been a reference to martyrdoms in the city – but it is commemorated as a significant event in the history of Lichfield.”

By Berry Dicker - Contributor